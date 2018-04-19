D-BOX Reaches Exciting Milestone With the Signing of a New Contract in Norway

MONTREAL, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO), a world leader in immersive entertainment experiences, is pleased to announce a new contract with Trondheim Kino, Central Norway's largest cultural and entertainment company.



D-BOX luxury motion seat









The installation of D-BOX motion seats in the Prinsen multiplex will create an exciting new entertainment option for moviegoers and a welcome boost at the box office for the Norwegian company. The motion technology will be utilized in theatres with Premium Large Format (PLF) screens giving Trondheim Kino the opportunity to offer customers one premium on top of another.

The unparalleled immersive experience that has captivated audiences and made D-BOX synonymous with extraordinary entertainment experiences around the world falls totally in line with Trondheim Kino's overall mission to offer the audience a "greater experience". Once the seats are installed in May of this year, customers will finally be able to enjoy an enhanced, movie-going experience that has no equal.

"Not only is this our first foray into a Scandinavian country, it's an important milestone for D-BOX because Norway will be the 40th country in the world to offer our innovative technology," states Claude Mc Master, President and CEO for D-BOX. "Moviegoers in Trondheim will now have the opportunity to experience the latest blockbusters in an entirely new and innovative way through the power of our motion technology in a PLF screen."

"Trondheim Kino has a long tradition of investing in the latest technology and offering new and improved services," states CEO Arild Kalkvik. "We look forward to offering our customers in Central Norway the opportunity to experience D-BOX and firmly believe that this new addition to our theatres will give us a competitive edge that will take us one step further in our quest to become the source for premium entertainment."

As more and more exhibitors search for exciting new ways to entice moviegoers and combat the popularity of streaming services, the undeniable allure of D-BOX has proven to be a profitable addition to theatres all over the globe.

About Trondheim Kino

Trondheim Kino is the largest cinema company in Mid-Norway and recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. Trondheim Kino has 22 screens at 3 locations in Trondheim and Stjørdal. The company is part of KinoNor, a major cinema chain in Norway. Trondheim Kino and KinoNor were the first cinema company and cinema chain in the world to become environmentally certified.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates hyper-realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. This expertise is one of the reasons why D-BOX have collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it's movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX mission is to move the world.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:DBO). The head office is located in Montreal and offices are based in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. D-BOX is present in 39 countries in over 660 screens in the world.

