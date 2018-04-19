Leading Petroleum Industry Engineer and Researcher Joins Stamper Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX-V:STMP) (FSE:TMP2) (OTCQB:STMGF) ("Stamper" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that Adjunct Professor and petroleum engineer Qamar M. Malik, Ph.D. has consented to join the Company's Technical Advisory Board.

"On behalf of Stamper Oil and Gas, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Malik to the Technical Advisory Board, where we will benefit from his molecule to barrel research and research with Petroleum Technology Research Centre on CO 2 injection leading to prototype reservoir models in enhanced oil recovery, where it was subsequently deployed to a billion-dollar CO 2 injection project in Canada on depleted fields that are now producing hundreds of thousands of bbls/day."

About Qamar M. Malik, Ph.D.

Dr. Malik is experienced petroleum professional with a multi-faceted skillset wearing many hats over the span of 20 plus years in the petroleum industry, seeking to make a positive lasting, distinctive, and sizable impact to client performance, as well as seeking to help achieve organizations strategic goals.

Dr. Malik has served in a myriad of corporations taking on various roles he has been a part of research & academic institutions domestically and abroad as Adjunct Professor, Industry Chair and faculty member for petroleum engineering. As founding Project Director of $20 million Energy Centre and Industry Chair – Professor, helped establish an intellectual platform for knowledge dissemination promoting efficient technologies. He has demonstrated leadership skill sets heading highly technical multi-disciplinary teams for energy projects from start to execution completion of the projects. Dr. Malik has been a part of a research team leading to the development, studying molecule to barrel, investigating enhanced oil recovery (EOR) potential of Canadian depleted fields that are now producing hundreds of thousands of bbls/day.

Dr. Malik, holds a MSc. (Hons) in Petroleum Engineering from West Virginia University, WV, USA and Ph.D., Petroleum Engineering, from Department of Earth Science and Engineering, Imperial College London, UK.

From 2006 through 2007, Dr. Malik served as Sr. Petroleum Engineer at Sproule International Limited, a leading international geoscience and engineering advisory firm, and from 2003 to 2006 worked as Sr. Petroleum Consulting Engineer at Encana Corporation (TSX:ECA), a leading North American energy producer. His responsibilities included reserve estimation and evaluation, economics to evaluate for development and acquisition of oil and gas assets. From 2003 to 2008, Dr. Malik as Sr. Petroleum Engineer served International Sovereign Energy responsible for international business development, prospect identification, evaluation and engineering services.

Recently Dr. Malik served in lead positions as Project Director & Industry Chair at the Center for Advanced Studies in Energy, as COO, Lead R&D and Principal Engineer at Abbott Energy & Environment Consulting.

Stamper announces the issuance of 500,000 stock options at $0.50 to directors, management, and consultants of the Company for a term of twelve (12) months.

About Stamper Oil and Gas

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. is a publicly traded junior development stage international oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties with the current focus on Africa and Latin America. The Company's strategy is centred on generating sustainable long term shareholder value by exploring and developing cost effective growth of light oil reserves. As previously announced, State Oil Corporation ("State") may farm-in up to a 50% interest pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the Sudan operator on Block 25. State has an office and technical personnel in Sudan and upon approval of TSX.V, State will become a 100% wholly owned operating subsidiary of Stamper.

