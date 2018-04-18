LGI Homes to Host 2018 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and other interested parties on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.



A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com under the Events and Presentations section. The call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 433-0929 for domestic participants or (970) 315-0256 for international participants. Participants should ask for the LGI Homes 2018 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call or reference Conference ID 6699055. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for 12 months.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota and Oklahoma. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 15 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 23,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Caitlin Stiles, (281) 210-2619

InvestorRelations@LGIHomes.com