Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results

CALGARY, Alberta, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) will release its first quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. The news release will provide consolidated first quarter operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on the company's website, cenovus.com.



A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for the investment community at 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET). To participate, please dial 888-231-8191 (toll-free in North America) or 647-427-7450 approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call.

The webcast link will be available at cenovus.com or via the following URL:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1657494/615465662FB22E4C6084B0D88AAA41E8

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by responsibly developing its assets in a safe, innovative and efficient way. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface, and established natural gas and oil production in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also has 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE, and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

