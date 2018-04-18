Shamira Madhany Joins World Education Services as Managing Director of the Organization's Operations in Canada

TORONTO, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shamira Madhany will join World Education Services (WES) as Managing Director, Canada, and Deputy Executive Director, WES, beginning on July 9th.



Madhany comes to WES after more than two decades of government service in Ontario, most recently as Assistant Deputy Minister for Health, Social, Education and Children's Policy, Cabinet Office. Her career has long focused on bringing positive change to the lives of ordinary Ontarians, including many who are newcomers to Canada. She has extensive experience working with the higher education and post-secondary sectors in Ontario, and served as the chief architect of several programs to enable highly trained newcomers to the province to obtain employment in their former occupations.

Madhany replaces current WES Canada Deputy Executive Director Tim Owen, who announced his retirement in January.

"I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to once again fulfill my passion and commitment to breaking down barriers and advancing opportunities for internationally trained immigrants and students," said Madhany. "It is serendipity that I will have the honour of leading the Canadian arm of the operation that I help set up almost 18 years ago. I have watched WES grow under Tim's leadership from a young Canadian operation to a highly successful, world-renowned organization."

Madhany was instrumental in the launch of WES Canada in 2000 during her tenure at the Ontario Ministry of Citizenship, as Provincial Lead, Access to Professions and Trades.

"Shamira is a long-time friend and supporter of WES," said Mariam Assefa, Executive Director of WES. "We are thrilled to have her join the WES family and look forward to all she will help us to accomplish in Canada. Her rich and unique background makes her ideally suited to lead WES Canada."

Madhany will oversee the organization's Canadian office, which is the leading credential evaluation provider in Canada, serving over 200,000 individuals each year. The office is also home to the Canadian arm of WES Global Talent Bridge, an innovative program which partners with community-based organizations and others to help skilled immigrants to the U.S. and Canada obtain employment in their chosen fields.

About WES

World Education Services (WES) is a non-profit organization, founded in 1974. WES evaluates and advocates for the recognition of international education qualifications in the U.S. and Canada, and has provided evaluations to almost two million individuals worldwide. WES credential evaluations are recognized by 2,500 academic, business, and governmental institutions worldwide.