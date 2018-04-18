FreightCar America, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

CHICAGO, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the Company's first quarter 2018 financial results. The Company's earnings release for the first quarter 2018 will be issued after market close on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.freightcaramerica.com.



To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 230-1096, Confirmation Number 448010. Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call. The live audio-only webcast can be accessed at:

Event URL: https://im.csgsystems.com/cgi-bin/confCast

Conference ID#: 448010

Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on May 3, 2018 until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on June 3, 2018. To access the replay, please dial (800) 475-6701. The replay pass code is 448010. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website within two days following the earnings call.

FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its JAIX Leasing Company subsidiary. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including coal cars, bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars and boxcars. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Cherokee, Alabama; Danville, Illinois; Grand Island, Nebraska; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Roanoke, Virginia. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

