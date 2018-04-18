Exterran Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) ("Exterran" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 after the market close. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 10 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.



By Phone: Dial 877-524-8416 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through Thursday, May 10, 2018 by dialing 877-660-6853 and using the passcode 13679034. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of Exterran's website at www.exterran.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Exterran Corporation

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) is a global market leader in natural gas processing and treating, compression and production products and services, providing critical midstream infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Outside the United States, Exterran Corporation is a leading provider of full-service natural gas contract compression and water treatment solutions, and a supplier of new, used, OEM and aftermarket parts and services. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates in approximately 30 countries.

For more information, visit www.exterran.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

