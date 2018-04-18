Westar Energy schedules conference call to discuss 1st quarter results

TOPEKA, Kan., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 8, 2018, Westar Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WR) plans to release first-quarter 2018 results after market close. On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, the company plans to host its quarterly conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results.



Event: Westar Energy Q1 2018 Conference Call and Webcast Date: May 9, 2018 Time: 10 a.m. Eastern (9 a.m. Central) Location: 1) Phone conference call at 844-646-4526, conference ID 4079817, or 2) Log on to the webcast at http://WestarEnergy.com

In conjunction with the earnings release and conference call, the company plans to post on its website supplemental financial information related to first-quarter 2018 performance. The materials will be available under Supplemental Materials in the Investors section of the company website at http://WestarEnergy.com.



A replay of the conference call will be available from about 1 p.m. Eastern May 9 through May 16, 2018, at 855-859-2056, conference ID 4079817. The replay will be available on the Westar Energy website at http://WestarEnergy.com.

As Kansas' largest electric utility, Westar Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WR) provides customers the safe, reliable electricity needed to power their businesses and homes. We have 7,800 MW of electric generation capacity that includes renewables and traditional power sources with half the electricity supplied to our more than 700,000 customers from emissions free sources: nuclear, wind and solar, with a third coming from renewables. We are a leader in electric transmission in Kansas coordinating a network of lines and substations that supports one of the largest consolidations of wind energy in the nation. Our employees live, volunteer and work in the communities we serve.

