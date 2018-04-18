Post Holdings Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today announced it will hold a conference call on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 and fiscal year 2018 outlook and to respond to questions. Robert V. Vitale, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff A. Zadoks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call.



Post also announced it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 after market close on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (877) 540-0891 in the United States and (678) 408-4007 from outside the United States. The conference identification number is 2635919. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of Post's website at www.postholdings.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, May 18, 2018 by dialing (800) 585-8367 in the United States and (404) 537-3406 from outside the United States and using the conference identification number 2635919. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on Post's website in the Investor Relations section.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, foodservice, food ingredient, refrigerated, active nutrition and private brand food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains® and Malt-O-Meal® bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix® brand. Through Michael Foods, Post supplies innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice and food ingredient channels. Through its refrigerated retail business, Post is a leader in the refrigerated side dish category and offers potato, egg, sausage and cheese products through the Bob Evans®, All Whites®, Better'n Eggs®, Simply Potatoes® and Crystal Farms® brands. Post's Active Nutrition platform aids consumers in adopting healthier lifestyles through brands such as Premier Protein®, PowerBar® and Dymatize®. Post's Private Brands business manufactures private brand nut butter, healthy snacks and pasta. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Brad Harper

brad.harper@postholdings.com

(314) 644-7626