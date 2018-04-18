HORNBLOWER HOSTS 18TH ANNUAL PET DAY ON THE BAY ON SAT., APR 28TH

San Diego, CA, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego, California (April 16, 2018) – On April 28th, Hornblower Cruises & Events will host its 18th annual "Pet Day on the Bay" to benefit the Helen Woodward Animal Center (HWAC), a local nonprofit that provides care and comfort to orphaned animals. On this special day each year, dogs are welcomed aboard to enjoy a fun-filled harbor cruise with their owners. The event is sponsored by Petco, Petco Positive Dog Training and The Port of San Diego. Donations of gently used towels and blankets are also accepted for HWAC.

Dogs Cruise free on Hornblower, on San Diego Bay!









Best Sightseeing on San Diego Bay with Your Dog: These one-hour cruises offer breathtaking views of the San Diego skyline and storied landmarks, as well as a chance to experience delightful marine animals and majestic sea birds up close. Hornblower photographers will take color pictures at boarding with opportunity for you to buy later.

Special Guests: Joining the 10:00 a.m. cruise will be Pet Day Annual Ambassador, Chopper the Biker Dog and Mark.

Delectable Doggie Treat Bar by Petco: A special smorgasbord, will pamper pups throughout the cruise with a variety of mouthwatering treats, sponsored by Petco, and featuring Merrick Pet Care.

Expert Dog Training Tips: Darris Cooper will be onboard all day from Petco's dog training department sharing helpful advice and suggestions for dog owners wanting to brush up on their pet handling skills. Sponsored by Petco Positive Dog Training.

Support For HWAC: In addition to the proceeds from ticket sales, passengers are asked to bring sorely needed blankets and towels to further assist HWAC's animals in need.

Times: Four one-hour cruises are scheduled on April 28, departing at 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. , 1:00 p.m. and 2:45 pm from Pier 1 at Hornblower Landing at 1800 N. Harbor Drive. Boarding begins 30 minutes prior to departure.

Tickets: Costs are $27 for adults, $13.50 for children ages 4 to 12 and $25 for seniors and the military. Children three and under are free.

Rules: Safety is our goal for this event. Retractable leases are NOT allowed. Canines must be kept on a leash throughout the cruise. One dog limit per adult: Each adult passenger is invited to board with one dog.

Reservations: Visit http://www.hornblower.com/port/overview/sd+petdayonbay



# # #

Hornblower Cruises & Events has been the leading charter yacht and public dining cruise company in California for over 35 years. The company operates 49 vessels, including the 3 largest dining yachts on the West Coast, in San Francisco, Berkeley, Sacramento, Long Beach, Newport Beach, Marina del Rey, San Diego, and New York City. Two Hornblower subsidiary businesses, Alcatraz Cruises and Statue Cruises, are National Park Service ferry concessioners to Alcatraz Island and the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, respectively. Last year, Hornblower began operating a third subsidiary, Hornblower Niagara Cruises, out of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. For more information visit: www.hornblower.com/pressroom



The Helen Woodward Animal Center believes that animals help people and people help animals through trust, unconditional love, and respect. Sharing this philosophy with others, the Center inspires and teaches, locally and globally, the importance of the animal-human bond. To learn about the Helen Woodward Animal Center and its animal adoptions, boarding services and programs, visit www.animalcenter.org.

