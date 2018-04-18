Targa Resources Corp. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
HOUSTON, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) ("Targa" or the "Company") will report its first quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens for trading on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss its 2018 first quarter financial results. The conference call will be webcast live over the internet and may be accessed either through webcast or telephone dial-in.
Event Information
Event: Q1 2018 Targa Resources Corp. Earnings Call
Date: Thursday, May 3, 2018
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: www.targaresources.com under "Events and Presentations" or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/zcgs8eug
|Dial-in Information (audio only - please dial in 10 minutes ahead):
|North America Toll Free:
|(877) 881-2598
|Outside North America:
|(443) 818-6422
|Participant Passcode:
|6449338
Replay Information
A webcast replay will be available at the link above approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event. An updated investor presentation will also be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website following the completion of the conference call, or directly at http://ir.targaresources.com/trc/events.cfm
About Targa Resources Corp.
Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in North America. Targa owns, operates, acquires, and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.
For more information, please visit our website at www.targaresources.com.
Contact the Company's investor relations department by email at InvestorRelations@targaresources.com or by phone at (713) 584-1133.
Sanjay Lad
Director - Investor Relations
Jennifer Kneale
Chief Financial Officer