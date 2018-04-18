Zillow Group to Announce First Quarter 2018 Results on May 7

SEATTLE, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG), which houses a portfolio of the largest and most vibrant real estate and home-related brands on mobile and web, today announced that it will release the company's first quarter 2018 financial results after the market close on Monday, May 7, 2018. Zillow Group's CEO Spencer Rascoff and CFO Kathleen Philips will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).



In conjunction with the release of Zillow Group's financial results, a copy of management's prepared remarks will be made available on the company's investor relations website at http://investors.zillowgroup.com/results.cfm prior to the live conference call and webcast to allow analysts and investors additional time to review the details of the results. Zillow Group's management will answer questions submitted via Slido during the live conference call, in addition to answering questions from dialed-in participants. Questions may be submitted the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #ZEarnings.

A link to the live webcast and a recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the company's investor relations website at http://investors.zillowgroup.com/results.cfm. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (877) 643-7152 toll-free domestically and at (443) 863-7921 internationally.

About Zillow Group, Inc.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) houses a portfolio of the largest real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the web. The company's brands focus on all stages of the home lifecycle: renting, buying, selling and financing. Zillow Group is committed to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration and knowledge around homes, and connecting them with the right local professionals to help. The Zillow Group portfolio of consumer brands includes real estate and rental marketplaces Zillow®, Trulia®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, Naked Apartments®, RealEstate.com and Out East®. In addition, Zillow Group provides a comprehensive suite of marketing software and technology solutions to help real estate, rental and mortgage professionals maximize business opportunities and connect with millions of consumers. The company operates a number of business brands for real estate, rental and mortgage professionals, including Mortech®, dotloop®, Bridge Interactive® and New Home Feed®. The company is headquartered in Seattle.

Zillow, Mortech, Bridge Interactive, StreetEasy, HotPads, Out East and New Home Feed are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc. Trulia is a registered trademark of Trulia, LLC. dotloop is a registered trademark of DotLoop, LLC. Naked Apartments is a registered trademark of Naked Apartments, LLC.

(ZFIN)

CONTACT:

Raymond "RJ" Jones

Investor Relations

ir@zillow.com

Katie Curnutte

Public Relations

press@zillow.com