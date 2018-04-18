MCBC Holdings to Webcast Fiscal 2018 Third-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Thursday, May 10

Live Webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET

VONORE, Tenn., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCBC Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) parent entity of MasterCraft Boat Company and NauticStar, will host a live webcast of its fiscal 2018 third-quarter conference call on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Terry McNew, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company's results for its fiscal third quarter ended April 1, 2018, and its financial outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2018. The company will issue a post-market earnings release prior to the call on May 10.

To access the live webcast, go to the investor section of the company's website, www.mastercraft.com, on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast icon. A webcast replay will be available beginning at 8 p.m. ET the same day.

To listen to the conference call, dial (800) 219-6861 (domestic) or (574) 990-1024 (international) and provide the operator with the conference ID 6986468. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

If you do not have access to the Internet and want to listen to an audio replay of the conference call, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and enter 6986468. The audio replay will be available beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 10, 2018, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 24, 2017.

About MCBC Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MCBC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) is the parent entity of MasterCraft Boat Company and NauticStar.

About MasterCraft

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, the company has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut the company's goal remains the same – to continue building the world's best ski, wakeboard, wakesurf and luxury performance powerboats. For more information, visit www.mastercraft.com or your local MasterCraft dealer.

About NauticStar

Founded in 2002, NauticStar is located on 17 acres in Amory Mississippi. With more than 200,000 square feet of manufacturing floor space, NauticStar is one of the top producers of high quality bay boats, deck boats and offshore center console boats from 18 to 28 feet. Professional and sport fishermen, recreational and pleasure boating enthusiast appreciate the many standard and available features that are offered by NauticStar for a customized fit for their lifestyle. For more information on NauticStar Boats' full line of boats, visit www.NauticStarBoats.com or your local NauticStar dealer.

CONTACT:

Tim Oxley

Chief Financial Officer

(423) 884-2221

Tim.Oxley@mastercraft.com

Matt Sullivan

(612) 455-1709

Matt.Sullivan@padillaco.com