RumbleOn, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for 2018 First Quarter Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, on Monday, April 30, 2018, before the market opens. Following the release, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.



Investors and analysts can participate on the conference call by dialing (800) 263-0877 or (323) 794-2094 and using conference ID #2400413. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at http://investors.RumbleOn.com/. A telephone replay will be available beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on April 30, 2018, until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 14, 2018. The telephone replay is available by calling (844) 512-2921. The access code is 2400413.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn operates a capital light disruptive e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned vehicles in one online location. RumbleOn's goal is to transform the way pre-owned vehicles are bought and sold by providing users with the most efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience. RumbleOn's initial focus is the market for vin specific pre-owned vehicles with an emphasis on powersports. Serving both consumers and dealers, through its 100% online marketplace platform, RumbleOn makes cash offers for the purchase of pre-owned vehicles. In addition, RumbleOn offers a large inventory of used vehicles for sale along with third-party financing and associated products. For additional information, please visit RumbleOn's website at www.RumbleOn.com. Also visit the Company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

