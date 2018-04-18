MINDBODY to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 8, 2018

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ:MB), the leading technology platform for the wellness and beauty services industry, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 after the market close on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. MINDBODY will host a call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.



To access the call, please dial (844) 494-0191, or outside the U.S. (508) 637-5581, with Conference ID# 1051179 at least five minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at investors.mindbodyonline.com under the Events and Presentations menu. An audio replay will be available between 4:30 p.m. PT May 8, 2018 and 7:30 p.m. PT May 15, 2018 by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 with Passcode 1051179. The replay will also be available at investors.mindbodyonline.com.

