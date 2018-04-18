ANGI Homeservices to Audiocast Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

GOLDEN, Colo., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) will audiocast a conference call to answer questions regarding its first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). After the close of market trading on Wednesday, May 9, ANGI Homeservices will post its first quarter results on the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.angihomeservices.com . IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) executives will also be available on the ANGI Homeservices call to answer questions regarding IAC.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public at ir.angihomeservices.com.

About ANGI Homeservices Inc. Through its collection of brands, ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is the world's largest digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners across the globe with home service professionals. ANGI Homeservices operates leading brands in eight countries, including HomeAdvisor® and Angie's List® (United States), HomeStars (Canada), Travaux.com (France), MyHammer (Germany and Austria), MyBuilder (UK), Werkspot (Netherlands) and Instapro (Italy). The company is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. For more information visit www.angihomeservices.com.

