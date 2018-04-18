Mitel to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 3, 2018

OTTAWA, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitel® (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSX:MNW), a global leader in business communications, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2018 before the market opens on Thursday, May 3, 2018.



The company will host an investor conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on the same day. To access the conference call, dial 888-734-0328. Callers outside the US and Canada should dial 678-894-3054. The conference ID is 5982417. An audio replay will be accessible on Mitel's investor relations website at www.mitel.com on Thursday, May 3, 2018 after 12:00 p.m. ET.

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSX:MNW) helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.

