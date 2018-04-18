CGS Unveils BlueCherry® Roadmap to User Community with Focus on Enriched Supply Chain

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, recently wrapped up its 14th fashion, apparel and consumer goods event, INSIGHT 2018. The three-day conference was attended by more than 150 customers and industry experts, who exchanged strategies, tactics, solutions and ideas affecting the retail and consumer products markets.



The event for industry professionals and executives using the BlueCherry® suite covered a host of topics including the state of the retail environment, speed to market, cloud and cybersecurity, and the future of BlueCherry.

Speed-to-market is currently a top priority for brands. A panel of well-known industry thought leaders addressed the topic: John S. Thorbeck, Chairman at Chainge Capital; Lawrence DeParis, President of Retail Marketing Society; and Michael Rosen, CFO at Velvet by Graham and Spencer. They discussed consumers' need for instant gratification, while brands are pressured to optimize their end-to-end supply chain to expedite product development, manufacturing and inventory fulfillment. A strong enabler of speed-to-market includes ERP and PLM technology platforms for supply chain efficiency and visibility.

Showcasing the Future of BlueCherry: Open API

In line with the event theme of "Enrich your Ecosystem," the audience learned about the next generation of supply chain visibility. Presenters outlined new product initiatives to enhance and strengthen the BlueCherry end-to-end supply chain offering. The BlueCherry architecture is opening its platform to the ecosystem marketplace through an open API to benefit the user community. This improvement to the platform will allow for more visibility in the supply chain and improved data integrity, providing extensive service to CGS's global customers. Ultimately, BlueCherry customers will have more access to predictive and prescriptive insights throughout the supply chain.

"The ecosystem is a great metaphor for what is going on in today's retail environment," said Laura Huffman, Business Application Systems Manager, Lyssé. "It's not only about our BlueCherry ERP, EDI or B2B eCommerce solutions. BlueCherry touches every fundamental process of our business, such as our B2C API integration with Shopify, or our B2B sales team, providing outside sales reps with real-time availability of products. All of those connections are working together in harmony to create a successful business."

"We had another highly successful INSIGHT, across the board," said Paul Magel, President, CGS Applications division. "It was great to see and hear from so many of our senior-level BlueCherry community attendees, as well as share with them the latest trends and challenges from leading industry speakers. This conference is meant to share the latest, while also gaining directly from our users an understanding of their current and long-term needs. Throughout the year, we continually strive to develop and implement cutting-edge, best-in-class solutions and services. While at INSIGHT, we deliver our take on the next generation of supply chain architecture in a high-quality experience for our valued BlueCherry community audience."

