INAP to Release First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 3, 2018

ATLANTA, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP), a leading provider of high-performance data center services including colocation, managed hosting, cloud and network services, will release its first quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 3, 2018. At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, senior management will host a conference call presentation to discuss the results.



The call can be accessed by dialing 877-334-0775. International callers should dial 631-291-4567. Listeners may connect to the simultaneous webcast, which will include accompanying presentation slides, on the Investor Relations section of the INAP website.

The online webcast will be archived in the investor relations section of INAP's website. An audio-only telephonic replay will be accessible from Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 11:30 AM ET through Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 855-859-2056 using replay code 3674167. International callers can listen to the archived event at 404-537-3406 with the same code.

About Internap Corporation

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) is a leading provider of high-performance data center services including colocation, managed hosting, cloud and network services. INAP partners with its customers, who range from the Fortune 500 to emerging start-ups, to create secure, scalable and reliable IT infrastructure solutions that meet the customer's unique business requirements. INAP operates in 56 primarily Tier 3 data centers in 21 metropolitan markets and has 97 POPs around the world. INAP has over 1 million gross square feet under lease, with over 500,000 square feet of data center space. For more information, visit, www.inap.com.

Follow INAP

https://twitter.com/PoweredbyINAP

https://www.facebook.com/PoweredbyINAP/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/inap

Investor Contacts

Richard Ramlall

404-302-9982

ir@inap.com

Carolyn Capaccio/Jody Burfening

LHA

212-838-3777

inap@lhai.com