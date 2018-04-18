NeuroMetrix to Present Data on Quell Sleep Monitoring Technology at Upcoming American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) today reported that it will present a scientific poster at the upcoming 2018 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting to be held in Los Angeles, CA, April 21-27.



The poster is titled: "Pilot Study of Sleep/Wake Classification by Leg-Worn Actigraphy", which can be viewed here: Pilot Study of Sleep/Wake Classification by Leg-Worn Actigraphy .

The purpose of this study was to assess the accuracy of the sleep monitoring technology in the Quell® device by comparison to gold standard polysomnography. The study was conducted in collaboration with Dr. John Winkelman of the Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA.

"Most people with chronic pain have deficient sleep. Quell monitors the user's sleep to provide objective feedback on this important outcome and to automatically adjust stimulation to optimize comfort and pain relief. This study evaluated the accuracy of the monitoring technology in patients with sleep disorders," said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroMetrix. "We are pleased with the results and have identified several opportunities for improvement."

About Quell

Quell is an advanced, wearable technology for treating chronic pain. It can be worn during the day while active and at night while sleeping. Quell is drug-free and has been cleared by the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell app. Quell also offers health tracking relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and gait. Quell users can synchronize their data with the Quell Health Cloud, which provides customized feedback and powers one of the world's largest chronic pain databases. Quell is available online and through select

retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead product is Quell, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. The company also markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com