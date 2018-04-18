Shelfbucks Appoints Tony Dunning to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shelfbucks, the leading in-store merchandising supply chain optimization platform, today announced it has expanded its board of directors with the appointment of Tony Dunning, a senior executive with more than three decades of experience working with retail and leading consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to drive organization transformation and long-term success.



Tony Dunning





Mr. Dunning will lead the company's sales and business development committee, creating new strategies to bring Shelfbucks' merchandising optimization technology to CPG companies and retailers seeking to elevate merchandising effectiveness and in-store digital engagement.

"Shelfbucks is uniquely positioned to solve the decades old problem of high-budget in-store merchandising campaigns being deployed with no analytics," Mr. Dunning said. "Shelfbucks has demonstrated its ability to measure and greatly improve merchandising execution and performance. I'm looking forward to being part of the team and helping to take the company to the next level."

Recruited out of college for a field sales role, Mr. Dunning rose through the ranks of E&J Gallo Winery and progressed to national director. He then joined PepsiCo as vice president to build that company's Walmart business and expand the sales organization's capabilities.

Mr. Dunning subsequently was appointed vice president at Kimberly-Clark Corporation where he fundamentally changed the trajectory and culture in the global Walmart business. He was promoted to vice president of U.S. consumer sales and customer development with P&L responsibility for the $7.5 billion sales organization.

After nine years with Kimberly-Clark, Mr. Dunning joined category leader Jack Link's as executive vice president of customer development, leading all North American sales activity and launching a plan that delivered record-setting sales and profits.

He most recently served as chief customer officer of Bellisio Foods, where he defined a new strategic plan to grow existing brands, launch new brands in the North American market, and identify potential acquisitions.

"We are fortunate to have Tony serve as a director on our board and head up our sales and business development committee," said Erik McMillan, founder and CEO of Shelfbucks. "His depth of experience will enable us to more effectively help CPG companies and retailers transform their in-store merchandising strategies and, using our Shelfbucks MEASURESM platform, achieve significantly higher brand sales."

Bernie Brennan, Shelfbucks board member, investor and former CEO of Montgomery Ward, added: "High-growth startups like Shelfbucks can only reach their full potential with the right leadership team. Tony brings the right expertise to our management team, which will help us achieve the aggressive goals we've set in place for Shelfbucks."

Mr. Dunning has served as a board member for The New North, a nonprofit regional marketing and economic development organization, the University of Arkansas Center for Retail Excellence, Walton Arts Center, Rogers Chamber of Commerce, and Rogers Center for Nonprofits; an executive committee member for Enactus USA's National Advisory Board; a member of the Nielson Sales Advisory Board, Revenue 50, and Sales Executive Share Group; and a participant in the Consumer Goods Forum, National Association of Chain Drug Stores, and Food Marketing Institute. He is also a member of the Path to Purchase Institute / Shopper Marketing hall of fame.

Mr. Dunning holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and completed executive leadership courses at Harvard Business School, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and the Gap Partnership.

About Shelfbucks

Shelfbucks is the number-one in-store merchandising supply chain optimization platform, enabling retail and CPG brand customers to realize additional revenue and brand equity from in-store marketing programs through actionable insights that lead to better merchandising decisions and shopper experiences. Additional information on Shelfbucks is available at www.shelfbucks.com. Watch industry leaders speak on digital coming to the in-store experience at www.shelfbucks.com/insights. Shelfbucks MEASURESM, SmartShelf™ and SmartDisplay™ are trademarks of Shelfbucks Inc.

Contact:

Scott Phillips

Scott Phillips + Associates, Inc.

sphillips@sphillips.com

312.943.9100 x28

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/260f9bff-3776-412f-b966-b058ab2e207d