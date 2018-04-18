Call for participation in Canada Day at Canada Place

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interested in being part of the largest Canada Day celebration outside of Ottawa? Canada Day at Canada Place in Vancouver is looking for performers, volunteers and exhibitors to be part of the 31st annual celebration. Join more than 250,000 attendees and share your national pride!



This year's celebration will feature many free and family-friendly activities, including the Canadian Forces Zone, Citizenship Ceremony, Innovation Zone, fireworks display, and two performance stages featuring a great line-up of artists including headliner Canadian country artist JoJo Mason .



How to get involved in Canada Day at Canada Place 2018:

Performers – Perform on-stage at Canada Day at Canada Place. We are looking for up-and-coming performers to showcase on the stage in the Coast Capital Savings Youth Zone.

Volunteers – Every year, more than 250 volunteers help welcome over 250,000 guests who take part in the free event festivities organized around Canada Place. Volunteering is a great way to build experience, get involved in your community, meet new people and show your Canadian pride. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

Volunteer positions are needed for the following areas:

Information Kiosks

Site Maintenance

Line Monitors / Ushers

Stagehands and Runners

Talent / Volunteer Assistants

Citizenship Ceremony Assistants

Greeters

Exhibitors – Help create a memorable and fun experience for over 250,000 event attendees. Participate at Canada Day at Canada Place as a sponsor or host an experiential marketing booth to showcase your brand.

For more information on these participation opportunities, please visit www.canadaplace.ca/canadaday.

Important Update about the Canada Day Parade

Please note that after careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to no longer host the Canada Day parade. As overall costs continue to increase for such a large event, we are focusing our resources on the core elements of Canada Day at Canada Place to ensure we can continue to produce the best possible event for all attendees.

About Canada Place

Canada Place at the Port of Vancouver is an internationally-recognized landmark and venue for world-class events and inspirationally Canadian experiences. For the last 31 years Canada Place has served as a hub for national celebrations. Canada Place is also Vancouver's cruise terminal and homeport for Alaskan cruise itineraries, and it houses Vancouver Convention Centre East, Pan Pacific Hotel, FlyOver Canada, World Trade Centre and WestPark. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority manages the Port of Vancouver and is the owner and operator of Canada Place.

