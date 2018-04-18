Cambridge Innovation Institute Announces the Acquisition of the AI World Conference & Expo and AI Trends

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII), announces the acquisition of Westborough, Massachusetts based Trends Equity, Inc., which includes the properties of the annual AI World Conference & Expo and AI Trends media offerings.



Phillips Kuhl, President, Cambridge Innovation Institute, says, "CII currently has an extensive product portfolio that spans the life science and rechargeable battery industries, featuring conferences, training seminars and publications. The addition of both the AI World Conference & Expo and AI Trends publication aligns with our current strategy, but also allows us to expand our reach to additional verticals such as financial, manufacturing and robotics. I am very excited about the opportunities in front of us, and the fast-moving world of AI."

The AI World Conference & Expo, Accelerating Innovation in the Enterprise, is taking place December 3-5 at the World Trade Center in Boston, MA and will feature over 70 sessions, 150+ speakers and 2,700+ attendees. Event sponsors include: Veritone, DELL EMC, KOGENTiX, Nuance, WorkFusion, DataRobot, PureStorage, ALEGION, Interactions, IDC, Splunk, UIPath, Fortune and MIT Sloan Management Review.

AI Trends, launched in January 2016, is the leading industry media channel focused on the business and technology of enterprise AI with over 8,700+ subscribers.

Eliot Weinman, Founder of AI World and AI Trends says, "We are extremely pleased to join CII. After only two years, AI World has become the largest independently produced business AI event in the U.S. The world class event and publishing team at CII will enable AI World to continue to accelerate the growth of both AI World and AI Trends, and enable us to rapidly expand into key vertical markets such as Healthcare and Pharma."

All Trends Equity, Inc. employees have been retained, and the Westborough, Massachusetts office will remain open for the interim.

During the acquisition, Cambridge Innovation Institute was represented in the transaction by John McGovern of Grimes, McGovern & Associates of New York.

About Cambridge Innovation Institute (www.CambridgeInnovationInstitute.com)

A vision since 1992: Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII) delivers cutting edge information through events, publishing, and training to leading commercial, academic, government and research institutes across the life science and energy industries. Cambridge Innovation Institute consists of two business areas: our coverage of advances in life sciences under the well-established Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) brand, and coverage of rechargeable batteries under the newly established Cambridge EnerTech (CET) brand. We focus on high technology fields where research and development are essential for the advancement of innovation.

About AI World (https://aiworld.com)

AI World Conference & Expo is focused on the state of the practice of artificial intelligence in the enterprise. The 3-day conference and expo is designed for business and technology executives who want to learn about innovative implementations of AI in the enterprise.

AI Trends (https://aitrends.com)

AI Trends is the leading industry media channel focused on the business and technology of enterprise AI. It is designed for business executives wishing to keep track of the major industry business trends, technologies and solutions that can help them keep in front of the fast-moving world of AI and gain competitive advantage.

