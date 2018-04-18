OptimizeRx Sets First Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

ROCHESTER, Mich., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (OTCQB:OPRX), the nation's leading provider of digital health messaging for the pharmaceutical industry, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



OptimizeRx management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-263-0877

International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2094

Conference ID: 4411468

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 23, 2018, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the OptimizeRx website at www.optimizerxcorp.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 4411468

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx® (OTCQB:OPRX) is the nation's leading provider of digital health messaging via electronic health records (EHRs), providing a direct channel for pharma companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, education, and critical clinical information. The company's network is comprised of leading EHR platforms, including Allscripts, Amazing Charts and Quest, and provides more than half of the ambulatory market access to these benefits within their workflow at the point of care. For more information, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

OptimizeRx Contact:

Doug Baker, CFO

Tel (248) 651-6568 x807

dbaker@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ron Both, CMA

Tel (949) 432-7557

oprx@cma.team