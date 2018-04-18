21st Century Oncology Appoints Chief Executive Officer – Kimberly Commins-Tzoumakas

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21st Century Oncology Holdings, Inc., the largest global provider of integrated cancer care services, announced today that, following an extensive national search process, it has appointed Kimberly Commins-Tzoumakas as its Chief Executive Officer to lead the company into the future. Kim has served as the Interim CEO since January, 2018. The Company's owners include certain funds and accounts managed by Beach Point Capital Management LP, Governors Lane, LP, J.P. Morgan Investment Management, Inc., Oaktree Capital Management, LP, Roystone Capital Management LP, and HPS Investment Partners LLC. The search was led by Heidrick and Struggles (H&S) who is also leading the Company's search for a Chief Financial Officer.



"H&S provided the Board with outstanding candidates for this role," said Thomas D. Gordon, Board Member and former Chief Executive Officer of Cedars-Sinai Medical Network Services. "Following an extensive vetting process and review of these candidates, the Board unanimously selected Kim to serve in this role due to her leadership skills and the confidence our physicians and employees have in her abilities." The Board Chair, Jeff Goldberg, also noted, "we are confident we have found the right leader for the next phase of 21st Century Oncology and look forward to exploring growth opportunities throughout the country."

Ms. Commins-Tzoumakas said, "The last few months have been challenging but exciting as we develop a leadership team and vision to lead us into the future. Our physicians are world class and the ability to work side-by-side with them as we transform this company is an honor. The support from our owners and board members will ensure our success in the future." Prior to this role, Kim Commins-Tzoumakas has over 20 years of experience working with complex health care providers in both non-profit and for-profit entities and served as the Michigan Office Managing Partner and a Board Member for Hall, Render, Killian, Heath and Lyman.

About 21st Century Oncology Holdings, Inc.

21st Century Oncology Holdings, Inc. is the largest global provider of integrated cancer care services. The Company offers a comprehensive range of cancer treatment services, focused on delivering academic quality, cost-effective patient care in personal and convenient settings. As of March 31, 2018, the Company operated 172 treatment centers, including 136 centers located in 17 U.S. states and 36 centers located in seven countries in Latin America.

Media Contacts

Sard Verbinnen & Co.

Andrew Cole 212.687.8080 / Steven Goldberg 310.201.2040

21CO-SVC@sardverb.com