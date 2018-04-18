HEALTH FOUNDATION ELECTS DOROTHY TERRELL TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Miami, FL, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Foundation of South Florida announced the election of Dorothy Terrell to its Board of Directors. The board leads the largest philanthropy dedicated to improving health in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties.



Dorothy Terrell is the founder and managing partner of FirstCap Advisors, a venture capital and advisory services firm committed to helping innovative technology companies move successfully through the critical early stages of product and business development. Prior to launching FirstCap Advisors, she was a partner at First Light Capital, a venture capital firm focused on enterprise software/integration, communications and business-to-business e-commerce.



Ms. Terrell, who has over 25 years of experience in the technology industry, currently is a Perez Art Museum Trustee and recently served on the boards of General Mills and Herman Miller. In addition to receiving numerous national awards, she is the subject of two books, "The Wizards and Their Wonders: Portraits in Computing" by Christopher Warren and "The Enterprising Woman" by Mari Florence, she serves on several boards.



According to Health Foundation of South Florida President & CEO Steven Marcus, E.D., "We look forward to having Dorothy share her outstanding insights from her experiences as a high-level executive in corporate America, founder of a national non-profit, philanthropist and a working mother." He added, "We are fortunate to have an outstanding group of board members, all accomplished leaders from a variety of backgrounds and fields, guiding the Foundation as it works to build strong and healthy communities for all South Floridians."



Completing Health Foundation of South Florida's 16-member Board are: Chairwoman Thao M.P. Tran, M.D., M.P.H., Vice Chairman Everett Wilson, Esq.: Secretary Melida Akiti, LCSW; Luther Brewster, Jr., Ph.D.; Javier Casillas, MBA; Loreen Chant; Michael DeLucca, MHM; Bob Dickinson; Carol Fine; Karen Gilmore; Ines Hernandez, Roderick King, M.D.; Barbara Ronda, MHSA; Ryan K. Stumphauzer,Esq and Dionne Wong.



About Health Foundation of South Florida: The mission of Health Foundation of South Florida is to invest in and be a catalyst for collaborations, policy and systems change that improves the health of South Florida communities, with a focus on vulnerable populations. Established in 1993, the Foundation has awarded nearly $125 million to nonprofits providing programs and services in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. For more information, visit www.hfsf.org<http://www.hfsf.org> or call 305.374.7200.

