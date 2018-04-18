SeaBay Hires Nicole Tusa and Marshall Smith as Project Managers

Tusa to manage service and special projects

HAYWARD, Calif., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaBay continues expansion and hiring in the Bay area with recent additions of Nicole Tusa and Marshall Smith. Ms. Tusa will be focusing on the growing service division of the business, where the company is currently the general contractor for nearly a hundred facilities throughout the west coast. She brings fifteen years of construction experience in service, TI, and design build with mechanical contractors, while holding positions of Operations Manager, Project Coordinator, and Contracts Manager. Armando Martinez, SeaBay's COO had this to comment: "Nicole brings the proven ability to manage volume, which is exactly what we need to meet the increasing demands of our clients. She will be managing hundreds of work orders a month, so we are excited to see what she can do with the opportunity." Ms. Tusa will be working primarily from the company's Bay Area office in Hayward.

Marshall Smith has also started working for SeaBay this week in the Hayward offices. As Project Manager, Mr. Smith will first run a pair of high-end TI projects that are immediately kicking off in Texas. He has held roles as Business Development Manager, Sr. Project Manager, and Operations Manager for prominent companies including WeWork and Solar City. "Marshall's versatility and breadth of experience will be important for the project mix we have in the pipeline for him. He will be building some very cool projects this spring," said Vince Switzer, CEO.

The company has hired twelve project managers and superintendents in 2018 and will be announcing more new hires in the coming weeks.

SeaBay Building Group is a full-service commercial general contractor and construction management company. Its dedicated team members provide the highest level of pre-construction, construction management, design-build services, and general contracting. SeaBay operates in seven states: Washington, California, Oregon, Alaska, Arizona, Illinois, Texas. It is in the process of licensing in Nevada and Hawaii.

Contact: Marielle Mori 480.921.4331 mmori@seabay-group.com