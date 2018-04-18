Aegion Corporation Sets Date to Announce First Quarter Financial Results

SAINT LOUIS, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) will release its first quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.



Charles R. Gordon, Aegion's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss Aegion's performance and outlook. There will be a question and answer period after the prepared remarks.

EARNINGS RELEASE:

Wednesday, May 2, 2018 – After market close

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST:

Thursday, May 3, 2018, 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Listen-only, Toll-free: 877-312-8824

Listen-only, Toll: 408-940-3830

Conference ID: 9598315

The conference call will be webcast live via the internet at http://www.aegion.com/investor/webcasts. Any financial or statistical information presented during the call, including any non-GAAP measures, the most directly comparable GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP results, can also be found at this web address. To access the webcast, connect through the website five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled time.

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY:

An audio archive and podcast of the webcast will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call at http://www.aegion.com/investor/webcasts.

About Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information can be found at http://www.aegion.com/.

For more information, contact:

Katie Cason

Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations

Aegion Corporation

(636) 530-8000