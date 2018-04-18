Don't be late filing your income tax return

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The deadline for filing your personal tax return and paying any taxes owing for the 2017 tax year is Monday, April 30, 2018. If you owe taxes and your return is late, you will be assessed a penalty and interest on the unpaid balance of your tax return.



Still haven't done your taxes and need some help? Speak to a chartered professional accountant today. The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia's (CPABC) annual RRSP and Tax Tips have the answers to some common questions about income tax returns.

Here are the top three questions CPAs are asked about income tax returns.

How much tax do I have to pay?

The amount of tax you have to pay is based on your annual income. For the 2017 tax year, the federal income tax brackets have changed. Be sure to check them out before filing your income tax return. To reduce your taxes, check to see if you are eligible for any tax credits or tax deduction measures.

I sold my home in 2017. Do I have to pay any tax on the capital gains I've made on the sale of my house?

Canadian residents are exempt for any capital gains realized on the sale of a principal residence. As simple as this may sound, the rules can be complex. Your house may not be considered a principal residence if you own more than one property, if you have previously used the property as a rental property, or if the sale of your home resulted in business income. Consult a Chartered Professional Accountant to better understand any tax implications on the sale of your home.

What can I do with my unused tax credits?

If you were unable to use certain deductions or tax credits from a previous tax year, you may be able to use them for the 2017 tax year. Some common "carry-forward" items include:

Charitable donations: unused charitable donations may be carried forward five years;

Interest on student loans: unused student loan interest expenses may be carried forward five years; and

Home office expenses: excess undeducted home office expenses of an employee or a self-employed individual may be carried forward indefinitely and applied against income from the same office or employment or from the same business.

Learn more about filing your income tax return with CPABC's RRSP and Tax Tips at rrspandtaxtips.com.

