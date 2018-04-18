FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FogHorn Systems, a leading developer of edge intelligence software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced its participation and exhibition at Hannover Messe in Hannover, Germany on April 23-27. FogHorn will be exhibiting and showcasing the functionalities of their Lightning platform in industrial settings including manufacturing, energy and oil and gas at the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) in Hall 8, booth C24. Additionally, FogHorn, Intel and Google will be highlighting an edge to cloud predictive maintenance solution at the Google Cloud booth in Hall 6, stand J64.



FogHorn's Lightning™ product portfolio brings a groundbreaking dimension to IIoT by embedding edge intelligence as close to the source of streaming sensor data as possible. The FogHorn platform is a highly compact, advanced and feature-rich edge intelligence solution that delivers unprecedented low latency for onsite data processing, real-time analytics, machine learning and AI capabilities. By enabling data processing at or near the source of sensor data, FogHorn enriches and optimizes data published to the cloud for further processing and analysis. The FogHorn solution delivers the industry's lowest total cost for computing requirements, communications services, and cloud processing and storage.

"FogHorn set the tone early in edge intelligence and machine learning for IIoT by shifting the mindset of "cloud first" to "edge first," said Ian Hughes, Senior Analyst for the Internet of Things practice at 451 Research. "Now, you can see it extending its leadership position with "edge to cloud" partnerships and integration with the world's largest cloud companies to deliver the most powerful and cost effective approach to edge AI for industrial organizations."

"Every year, Hannover Messe features some of the most innovative industrial technology available in the market today," said Keith Higgins, vice president of marketing for FogHorn. "We're looking forward to demonstrating the unique capabilities of our Lightning platform and continuing to build on our global leadership in commercial deployments of edge intelligence with the world's largest industrial organizations."

What: Hannover Messe spotlights the latest advancements in integrated industry technology from research and development, industrial automation, IT, industrial supply, production technologies and services to energy and mobility technologies.

When: April 23-27, 2018

Where: FogHorn Systems' demos will be on display in Hall 8, C24, Hanover Fairground in Hanover, Lower Saxony, Germany. Attendees will see a live demo of the FogHorn platform performing predictive maintenance, along with other use cases for manufacturing and other industries. Additionally, FogHorn, Intel and Google will be highlighting an edge to cloud predictive maintenance solution at the Google Cloud booth in Hall 6, stand J64.

For more details about FogHorn at Hannover Messe, please visit https://www.foghorn.io/hannover-messe-2/

About FogHorn Systems

FogHorn is a leading developer of "edge intelligence" software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn's software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn's technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as smart grid, smart city, smart building and connected vehicle applications.

FogHorn and Lightning are trademarks of FogHorn Systems. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Kathleen See

foghorn@10fold.com

+1 (601) 757-2625