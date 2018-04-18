New Atonix Digital president brings deep software experience to help clients deploy data analytics solutions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading data analytics provider Atonix Digital announced today that Paul McRoberts, a proven innovator with deep experience in leading software solutions for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) market, has been named the company's new president.



At Atonix Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Black & Veatch, McRoberts will oversee development and deployment of the company's suite of software solutions powered by ASSET360, the cloud-based data analytics platform that drives operational and planning solutions for complex and distributed assets.

ASSET360 integrates and interprets data from disparate sources to better understand the connections within systems, projects, asset management and planning horizons. User-friendly dashboards visually display numerous customized outputs to provide a big-picture understanding with just a few clicks.

"Paul brings to Atonix Digital both rich software development experience and an in-depth understanding of how deep data exploration is helping transform businesses through greater insight and intelligence," said Marty Travers, Group President at Black & Veatch whose responsibilities include executive sponsorship of Atonix Digital. "By leveraging predictive analytics, operational intelligence and artificial intelligence, our clients have the ability to significantly optimize performance of their assets."

McRoberts started his technology career in 1999 with a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based construction management solution, and later spent four years delivering enterprise asset management software. He eventually joined computer-aided design software provider Autodesk, where he served as business line manager for the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) product line.

During his tenure at Autodesk, McRoberts launched several new desktop and cloud products, including Autodesk's first engineering analysis applications, and cloud-based optimization products for building and infrastructure engineering. After leaving Autodesk, he joined CHA Consulting, Inc. where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, responsible for the company's technology initiatives and future growth associated with IT, design technology, commercial software development, and technology services.

Atonix Digital

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Black & Veatch, Atonix Digital develops and offers a suite of software powered by the ASSET360 cloud-based analytics platform. These solutions create a multidimensional view of systems, infrastructure assets and processes to boost efficiency, increase accuracy of planning and improve day-to-day decision-making in an ever-changing landscape. Visit www.atonix.com for more information.

Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in Energy, Water, Telecommunications and Government Services. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries through consulting, engineering, construction, operations and program management. Our revenues in 2017 were US$3.4 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and in social media.

Media Contact Information:

