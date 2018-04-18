Alamo Pharma Services, Inc.'s Peter Marchesini serves as chairperson of featured Patient Impact tract during the eyeforpharma 2018 meeting

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peter Marchesini, Chief Operating Officer of Alamo Pharma Services, Inc. ("Alamo"), recently participated as a "chairperson" of the "Patient Impact" tract panel discussions at the eyeforpharma 2018 meeting held in Philadelphia April 10-11. The annual gathering of more than 800 senior-level pharmaceutical executives encouraged inspiring and forward-thinking leaders from the pharmaceutical industry to share ideas, lessons learned, and case studies on how they have transformed insights from patients and customers into healthcare innovations.



As part of his role, Marchesini provided an opening address to the attendees that set up lively discussions on how to "strengthen relationships through partnerships and collaborations" and ways industry leaders can "demonstrate the impact of the clinical educator on adherence." In these discussions, Marchesini and fellow presenters shared the importance of using real patient insight to influence decision making and promoting a patient-centric culture within their organizations.



"Being a part of the Patient Impact section of the eyeforpharma 2018 meeting was both an honor and a valuable learning experience," says Marchesini. "The speakers representing the very best of pharma, biotech, patients, patient advocates, and industry partners provided a great perspective and thought provoking discussions. I am proud to represent a company that thinks about the world from a patient perspective and brings this thinking to every client we have the privilege to support."



During his time with Alamo, Marchesini has utilized his more than 25 years of pharmaceutical leadership experience to guide the organization from inception more than seven years ago through today. He personally focuses on the business development and operational efforts of the company. Alamo is a key member of the Mission Family of Companies, and Marchesini works closely with the parent company's leadership to develop and implement plans that assure both Alamo and Mission's continued growth. Known for his effective leadership style and strategic thinking, Marchesini was recognized in both 2009 and 2017 as one of the "PharmaVoice 100," a selection of 100 most inspiring people in the pharmaceutical industry. He has great passion and talent for teaching and is part of the Rutgers University Pharmaceutical MBA program faculty.



The importance of pharmaceutical companies establishing win-win partnerships with advocacy groups and patient organizations to help support patients and ensure the patient voice is heard

The need for industry leaders, whenever possible, to establish the goal of having their companies become go-to trusted sources of information for patients by improving outreach to smaller sub-populations of patients and ensuring greater levels of support

The necessity for companies to develop best practice examples of how to work with external groups while remaining compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) and other regulations

About Alamo Pharma Services

Founded in 2011, Alamo Pharma Services offers pharmaceutical and biotech companies vital solutions to bring their products to market efficiently and successfully. Based out of its offices in Doylestown, Pa., Alamo offers companies vast commercialization experience, customized recruiting of sales teams, superior training, and committed support services. For more information regarding Alamo, please visit alamopharmaservices.com or email newbusiness@AlamoPharmaServices.com.



Alamo is part of the Mission Family of Companies, a collection of wholly-owned subsidiaries created by Mission Pharmacal to diversify offerings and build forward-thinking partnerships with other pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Other Mission companies include BioComp Pharma, Inc., a generic drug marketer; ProSolus, Inc., a transdermal drug developer and manufacturer; Espada Dermatology, Inc., a prescription and esthetic dermatology company; as well as BexR Logistix, LLC and their subsidiary company, EPIC Fulfillment, Inc., the logistics and fulfillment arms of Mission. To learn more, please visit www.missionfamilyofcompanies.com.

