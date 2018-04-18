Web.com Announces Date of First Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEB), a leading global provider of a full range of Internet services and online marketing solutions for small businesses, today announced it will report its first quarter results for the fiscal period ended March 31, 2018, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

In conjunction with this announcement, Web.com will host a conference call on May 3, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. A live webcast and replay of the call with accompanying slides will be available at the Investor Relations page of the Company's website (http://ir.web.com). To access the call, dial 800-289-0438 (domestic) or 323-794-2423 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available until May 17, 2018, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay conference ID is 8690366.

About Web.com

Web.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEB) is a global provider of a full range of Internet services to small businesses to help them compete and succeed online. Web.com meets the needs of small businesses anywhere along their lifecycle with affordable, subscription-based solutions including domains, hosting, website design and management, search engine optimization, online marketing campaigns, local sales leads, social media, mobile products, eCommerce solutions and call center services. For more information, please visit www.web.com ; follow the company on Twitter @webdotcom or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/web.com .

Note to Editors: Web.com is a registered trademark of Web.com Group, Inc.

Contacts



Investors:

Ira Berger

904-680-6909

Ira.Berger@web.com

Media:

Brian Wright

904-371-6856

Brian.Wright@web.com

Source: Web.com