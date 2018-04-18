MacB Adds Next Generation Cyber Mission Tools to Deployment Framework

DAYTON, Ohio, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), a leading National Security company delivering advanced engineering services, cybersecurity and product solutions, announced today that its secure cloud engineering and data analytics experts are attending the 2018 RSA Conference this week in San Francisco, California. The team is on-hand to announce the spring product release of the Rapid Analytic Deployment and Management Framework (RADMF), which now incorporates operator feedback received over several years from multiple Department of Defense (DOD) customers, with more advanced tools to rapidly and efficiently meet cybersecurity mission requirements.



By utilizing premium open source technology, combined with scalable commercial cloud infrastructure, RADMF provides a comprehensive and accredited industry solution for many long-standing problems in cyber and big data that include:

Accessibility: Makes data more accessible and usable for DoD mission partners through a new distributed query (i.e., query data across all partner platforms from a single access point), as well as shared analytics and workflows.

Makes data more accessible and usable for DoD mission partners through a new distributed query (i.e., query data across all partner platforms from a single access point), as well as shared analytics and workflows. Cost: Eliminates the need to buy stove-piped and point solutions with large license fees. Along with the Big Data Platform (BDP) and commercial cloud deployment, it reduces Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compared to on-premise solutions.

Eliminates the need to buy stove-piped and point solutions with large license fees. Along with the Big Data Platform (BDP) and commercial cloud deployment, it reduces Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compared to on-premise solutions. Flexibility: Ingests petabytes of data in any format, and performs data normalization and transformation to assist analysts.

Ingests petabytes of data in any format, and performs data normalization and transformation to assist analysts. Portability: Deploys to enterprise, tactical, and regional environments.

Deploys to enterprise, tactical, and regional environments. Security: Ensures data security down to cell level across all tiers, which is critical for customer downstream sharing of findings across multiple title of authority/title of command.

Ensures data security down to cell level across all tiers, which is critical for customer downstream sharing of findings across multiple title of authority/title of command. Speed: Rapidly deploys the full platform in four simple UI-driven clicks or by voice command.

The platform's advanced cyber mission tools also include inline click-to-content for packet capture (PCAP), malware analysis, Secure DevOps of analytics, machine learning, as well as artificial intelligence capabilities to assist a variety of mission use cases that include intelligence correlation and fusion. This comprehensive solution was recently selected as the U.S. Government's Unified Platform (UP) Prototype.

"With our mature and proven solution now in the Government's hands, the paradigm should shift from spending money on platform and infrastructure, to bringing more data and advanced analytics together with viable machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities that greatly assist the cyber defender," said Duane Shugars, Vice President of Operations for Enlighten IT Consulting, a MacB company. "We must move from today's alert and block strategy to a more predict and prevent strategy."

ABOUT MACAULAY-BROWN, INC. (MacB)

Over the past 38 years, MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB) has been solving many of our Nation's most complex National Security challenges. We are committed to delivering critical capabilities in the areas of Intelligence and Analysis, Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud Engineering, Research and Development, Integrated Laboratories and Information Technology to Defense, Intelligence Community, Special Operations Forces, Homeland Security, and Federal agencies to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world. With Corporate Headquarters in Dayton, Ohio and National Capital Headquarters in Vienna, Virginia, our 1,500 employees worldwide are dedicated to developing mission-focused and results-oriented solutions that make a difference where and when it matters most. Learn more about MacB at www.macb.com.

ABOUT ENLIGHTEN IT CONSULTING (EITC), a MACAULAY-BROWN, INC. (MacB) COMPANY

Since 2007, Enlighten IT Consulting (EITC) has been an innovative provider of advanced and mission-critical big data infrastructure, secure cloud engineering, and analytic solutions for federal, state, and local clients with specific emphasis on the warfighter and decision makers responsible for national defense and security. A premier partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), EITC has collaborated with AWS to provide innovative solutions to meet many of the challenges facing the U.S Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community related to big data, cyber analytics, data fusion and IT transformation. The company was named one of Baltimore's Top Workplaces in 2017 by the Baltimore Sun Media Group. EITC was acquired by MacB in December 2016, and is headquartered in Linthicum Heights, Maryland.

