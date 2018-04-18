ECoinmerce Signs Retail Deal with Smartisan Technology

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECoinmerce, the world's first decentralized and tokenized E-commerce marketplace, today announces a retail deal with Smartisan to launch its Nut 3 smartphone device in North America.



Smartisan, a rapidly growing Chinese electronics company, has signed on to become the first retailer on the ECoinmerce platform where it aims to launch its smartphone and accessories line in the North American market. The company had a tremendous 2017 and expects to increase profits by 1000% and revenue by 300% in 2018.

The new Nut 3 features top-of-the-line hardware including a Qualcomm® OpteronTM 625 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 32-128 GB of storage, and a beautiful 5.99" In-Cell full HD display. While it is not currently available to North American consumers, ECoinmerce will be the first retailer to offer it to this marketplace in the near future.

"Smartisan immediately recognized the benefits ECoinmerce will provide retailers and consumers alike," said Chief Marketing Officer Luke Lappala. "Throughout 2018 and beyond, many retailers will abandon traditional E-commerce due to the prohibitive fees and rules that come with it."

This momentum comes as ECoinmerce prepares for its Initial Coin Offering slated to begin by the end of April. ECoinmerce is already developing the beta platform, which will feature a slew of different consumer electronics and other goods at drastically-discounted prices.

About ECoinmerce

Founded in 2018, ECoinmerce is creating the world's first decentralized E-commerce marketplace. Headed by a strong team of experts from the E-commerce, supply chain and product development industries, ECoinmerce will revolutionize how retailers market products to consumers and how consumers purchase these goods. To learn more, please visit Ecoinmerce.io.

