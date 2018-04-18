Hill International Promotes Abdo E. Kardous to Regional President for the Middle East

PHILADELPHIA and ABU DHABI, UAE , April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today Abdo E. Kardous, currently Hill's Senior Vice President and Managing Director for the Asia/Pacific Region, will assume the post of Regional President for the Middle East. Kardous replaces Mohammed Al Rais, who is resigning his position with the company as of April 19.



Kardous joined Hill in 1997 as part of the Hill team managing the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Mosque in Abu Dhabi. He was promoted to Vice President in Hill's Dubai office, and rose to SVP Middle East before assuming leadership of Hill's Asia/Pacific work operations.

Abdo is a member of both the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Institute of Transportation Engineers. He holds a B.S., Magna Cum Laude, in Civil Engineering, from the University of Maryland and an M.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Berkley. He was also Hill International's Project Manager of the Year in 2001. In total, Abdo brings more than 30 years of experience to the Middle East region, with expertise in the design, procurement, construction, and delivery of multi-billion dollar projects in the residential, hospitality, energy, infrastructure, and marine sectors, among others.

Raouf S. Ghali, Hill's President and Chief Operating Officer, said of the promotion, "Mohammed's work in growing our MER business and overseeing our many mega-projects in the area was exceptional, and we thank him for his leadership and dedication. Going forward, Abdo brings the right experience to continue to refine and improve our MER operations, and to build on the hard work accomplished to date in the region."

Hill International, with more than 3,000 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any projections of revenues, earnings or other financial items; any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations; and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

