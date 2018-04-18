LiveWell Foods Canada to Attend GMP Securities Cannabis Conference

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

OTTAWA, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIVEWELL FOODS CANADA Inc. ("LiveWell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's management team will attend the GMP Securities 2018 Cannabis Conference being held on April 19, 2018 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Toronto.



LiveWell's management team will also be available for meetings. Interested investors should contact their GMP Securities representative for further conference information.

About LiveWell

LiveWell Foods Canada Inc. (Ottawa, Canada) is dedicated to the highest quality standards in delivering cannabis and hemp products. Together with its strategic partners, Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) and Canopy Rivers Corporation, LiveWell is retrofitting an existing 540,000 square foot greenhouse facility in Ottawa, Ontario. LiveWell is also constructing a state of the art Global Innovation Centre complete with a Cannabis and Hemp Research & Processing facility and a 1 million square foot grow, in Litchfield, Quebec. Upon completion, the combined will measure 1,540,000 square feet of greenhouse capacity, all built to an unparalleled level of quality assurance, procedures, and testing. The company has established partnerships with leading sector names, with interests and operations abroad. LiveWell also distributes retail and bulk hemp products under the O-Hemp brand and plans to distribute cannabis edibles and infused products.

For more information visit www.livewellfoods.ca

Cautionary Statement:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "plan", "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

This is not an offer for sale, or solicitation of an offer to buy, in the United States or to any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) of any equity shares or any other securities of the Company

