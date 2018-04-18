Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence

CARMEL, Ind., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM), a pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, will host a live webinar with Ardent Partners on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 2PM ET / 11AM PT.



Ardent Partners' newest landmark research report, CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence, reveals how the idea of Big Data has moved from buzzword to business imperative. In this live webinar, Kevin Turner, SVP of Customer Success at Determine, and Andrew Bartolini, Managing Partner and Chief Research Officer at Ardent Partners, introduce and explore key findings from this forthcoming report. The research collates the results of a survey including more than 320 global Chief Procurement Officers (CPOs), who share their experiences and insights on data intelligence best practices.

"Process optimization solutions - like those found on the Determine Cloud Platform - simplify the management of increased data volumes with fewer resources. This enables source-to-pay professionals to shift focus and extract more value out of their data and processes. As the CPO Rising 2018 report shows, CPOs are seeking to convert these data streams into intelligence. Part of our customer success strategy is helping companies leverage that intelligence for find value creation, and make better, more informed business decisions."

— Kevin Turner, Senior Vice President of Customer Success, Determine, Inc.

Attendees of Determine's live webinar with Ardent Partners on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 2:00PM ET, 11:00AM PT will gain a comprehensive view into what is happening in the world of procurement and discover the industry's hot trends and key findings, including:

The state of procurement today and how leading global CPOs are turning challenges into opportunities

Managing large data volumes to leverage transformative decisions

How automated tools help procurement extract more value out of processes

Online registration for the webinar is still available.

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm focused on defining and advancing the supply management strategies, processes, and technologies that drive business value and accelerate organizational transformation within the enterprise.

Ardent Partners actively covers the supply management solutions marketplace and produces research to help business decision-makers understand the technology landscape and identify the best-fit solution(s) for their specific needs. We believe our team's first-hand experience evaluating, developing, packaging, deploying, and using supply management solutions on behalf of enterprises in the Global 2000 and public sector makes us eminently qualified to advise our clients to make smart decisions in this area.

We aspire to be the preeminent source of supply management expertise and thought leadership for solution providers and practitioners alike.

For more information visit www.ArdentPartners.com

Supporting Resources

Determine Blog

Determine on LinkedIn

Determine on Twitter

Determine Resources

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.

Contact

Media Relations:

Mike Mitchell

Determine Inc.

+1.650.532.1590

pr@determine.com