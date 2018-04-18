Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results, Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

PETALUMA, Calif., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc . (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, announced today that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2018 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2018. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com, and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.



What: Enphase Energy's First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Earnings Call and Webcast Date: Tuesday, May 1, 2018 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 877.644.1284 International: +1.707.287.9355 Participant Passcode: 8795709 Replay: United States: 855.859.2056

International: +1.404.537.3406 Passcode: 8795709

The webcast will be archived for up to 30 days.



About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped over 16 million microinverters, and approximately 739,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's future financial performance, product performance, timing of availability of new products, and advantages of its technology and market trends. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed in the "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Enphase Energy's latest Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Contact

Christina Carrabino

Enphase Energy, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@enphaseenergy.com

+1-707-763-4784, x. 7294