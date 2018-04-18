AXIM Biotech Files Patent Application on Product Formulation Comprised of Cannabinoids With Anti-Bacterial and Anti-Fungal Activities

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM® Biotech), (OTC:AXIM), a world leader in cannabinoid research and development, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has published a patent application owned by the Company for an invention entitled "Anti-Microbial Composition Comprising Cannabinoids," EU Patent Publication Number 16815133.0.



The patent application, which relates to the formulation of cannabinoid-based products using various delivery methods including spray, cream, liquid and powder form, covers many cannabinoids. The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal compositions comprise cannabinoids, for example cannabidiol, cannabigerol, tetrahydrocannabinol, tetracannabidivarin, and/or cannabidivarin for anti-bacterial and anti-fungal activities.

"In conjunction with AXIM's core business of research and development of cannabis-based pharmaceutical products is AXIM's intellectual property asset portfolio that protects this research and decreases competitors' ability to compete," said George E. Anastassov, MD, DDS, MBA and Chief Executive Officer of AXIM Biotech. "We have seen preliminary research on known cannabinoids proving efficacy in their anti-microbial properties. AXIM hopes to further solidify this research and bring to market a cannabinoid-based solution to many indications where treatment is falling short."

Cannabinoids may be used to manufacture anti-bacterial and anti-fungal compositions for treating toe nail fungus, MRSA infection, herpes virus infection, tinea pedis, burn wound infections, sun burns, diabetic infections, eczema, impetigo, dermatophytosis, psoriasis, itchy skin, atopic dermatitis, dandruff, and general topical infections.

About AXIM®

AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) focuses on the research, development and production of cannabis-based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic products. Our flagship products include CanChew+®, a CBD-based controlled release chewing gum, CanChew+ 50®, containing 50 mg of CBD undergoing clinical trials in patients with IBS and MedChew Rx®, a combination CBD/THC gum that will undergo clinical trials for the treatment of pain and spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis. AXIM has a number of products developed or in developmental stage for treatment and/or prevention of multiple conditions and symptoms. We prioritize the well-being of our customers while embracing a solid fiscal strategy. For more information, please visit AXIMBiotech.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Axim Biotechnologies, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.



LEGAL DISCLOSURE

AXIM® Biotechnologies does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

axm

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 888-829-0070

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Shiwei Yin, Grayling

Shiwei.Yin@grayling.com

P. +1646 284-9474

Lucia Domville, Grayling

lucia.domville@grayling.com

P. +1646 284-9416

Corporate Contact Info:

North American Address:

18 East 50th Street, 5 Floor

New York, NY 10022

+1 844 294 6246

European Address:

Boelewerf 32, Unit 3

2987 VD Ridderkerk, The Netherlands

+31 10 8209 227