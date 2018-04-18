Market Overview

M Split Corp.: Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

Globe Newswire  
April 18, 2018 9:00am
TORONTO, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable May 10, 2018 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2018.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details    
Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B)   $0.03125
Ex-Dividend Date:   April 27, 2018
Record Date:   April 30, 2018
Payable Date:   May 10, 2018

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.m-split.com
info@quadravest.com

