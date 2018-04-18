TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company's BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), today announced preclinical data for TG-1601, the Company's novel BET inhibitor at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, taking place this week in Chicago, Illinois, at McCormick Place North/South. The Company's poster is available for viewing today from 8:00am to 12:00pm CT, during the Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics/ Canonical Targets 2 Session in Exhibit Hall A.



Highlights from this poster include:

Title : TG-1601 is a novel BET inhibitor with strong binding affinity and long-lasting effect in pre-clinical models (Abstract Number 5790)

— TG-1601 is a novel and potent BET inhibitor that specifically inhibits the binding of the BET sub-family of bromodomain-containing protein family;

— TG-1601 potently inhibits cell growth of various multiple myeloma and lymphoma cell lines in vitro, but does not affect the growth of normal cell lines;

— TG-1601 inhibits MYC and Bcl-2 expression in preclinical models;

— TG-1601 showed combinatorial effects in an in vivo model with anti-PD-1 antibodies. Clinical trials will be focused on a potential synergism between TG-1601 and other drugs in the TG pipeline.

Michael S. Weiss, the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are encouraged by the preclinical data presented today for TG-1601 which we believe to be a potent BET inhibitor that could have activity in a number of hematological malignancies. Importantly, by inhibiting c-Myc and Bcl-2 protein expression, TG-1601 may provide complimentary and/or synergistic effects when combined with our other products under development to potentially create best-in-class combinations. We look forward to continuing our research and advancing this compound into the clinic later this year."

PRESENTATION DETAILS

A copy of the above referenced poster is available on the Company's website at www.tgtherapeutics.com, located on the Publications Page.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an orally available PI3K delta inhibitor. The delta isoform of PI3K is strongly expressed in cells of hematopoietic origin and is believed to be important in the proliferation and survival of B‐lymphocytes. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, the combination of which is referred to as ‘U2', are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody into Phase 1 development and aims to bring additional pipeline assets into the clinic in the future. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.

Cautionary Statement

Some of the statements included in this press release or in the abstract or poster, particularly those anticipating future clinical trials, attributes, business prospects and/or potential use of TG-1601, the company's BET inhibitor, may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Among the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are the following: our ability to identify a BET inhibitor suitable for clinical development, our ability to successfully and cost-effectively complete preclinical and clinical trials; the risk that the data (both safety and efficacy) from future clinical trials will not coincide with the data analyses from prior preclinical and clinical trials; the risk that TG-1601 may not be safely or effectively combined with other products under development by us or others; and other risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.tgtherapeutics.com. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

CONTACT:

Jenna Bosco

SVP, Corporate Communications

TG Therapeutics, Inc.

Telephone: 212.554.4351

Email: ir@tgtxinc.com