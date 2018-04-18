Civeo Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) announced today that it has scheduled its first quarter 2018 earnings conference call for Friday, April 27, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). During the call, Civeo will discuss financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, which will be released before the market opens on Friday, April 27, 2018.



By Phone: Dial 866-548-4713 inside the U.S. or 323-794-2093 internationally and ask for

the Civeo call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A replay will be available through May 4 by dialing 844-512-2921 inside the U.S. or 412-

317-6671 internationally and using the conference ID 8849759#. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Civeo's Investor

Relations website at www.civeo.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance

to register and download any necessary software. A webcast replay will be available after the call.

ABOUT CIVEO

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of workforce accommodations with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for housing hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides catering, facility management, water systems and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 30 lodges and villages in operation in Canada and Australia, with an aggregate of approximately 32,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.

CONTACT:

Frank C. Steininger

Civeo Corporation

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

713-510-2400

Marc Cunningham or

Jeffrey Spittel

FTI Consulting

713-353-5407