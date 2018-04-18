Statoil's share saving plan allocates shares
The shares purchased by DNB on behalf of Statoil ASA ((OSE: STL, NYSE:STO) on 13 April 2018 for use in the group's Share Saving Plan have on 18 April 2018 been distributed to the employees in accordance with their savings amount.
Following this, the share saving plan has 8,691,855 shares.
As participants in the share saving plan, Statoil's primary insiders and their close associates have been allocated shares at an average price of NOK 198.83 per share. Details on allocation of shares are set forth in the below table.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
|Name
|Title
| Shares
allocated
to primary
insider
| Shares allocated
to close
associate(s)
| New
shareholding
primary
insider
| New
shareholding
close
associate(s)
| New total
shareholding
|Alton, Russell
| Senior vice
president
|420
|8,017
|8,017
|Bacher, Lars Chr.
| Executive
vice president
|318
|24,969
|24,969
|Di Valerio, Ingrid E.
| Member of
the board of directors
|90
|4,960
|4,960
|Dodson, Timothy
| Executive
vice
president
|326
|29,197
|29,197
|Gjærum, Reidar
| Senior
vice
president
|240
|33,251
|445
|33,696
|Hegge, Hans Jakob
| Chief Financial
Officer
|288
|90
|29,648
|4,367
|34,025
|Hika, Gemetchu
| Company
secretary
|80
|1,754
|1,754
|Hovden, Magne
| Senior vice
president
|231
|19,252
|19,252
|Jacobsen, Jon Arnt
| Senior vice
president
corporate
audit
|294
|22,454
|22,454
|Kvelvane, Ørjan
| Senior vice
president
|136
|6,449
|6,449
|Labråten, Per-Martin
| Member of the
board of directors
|45
|1,576
|1,576
|Nilsson, Jannicke
| Chief Operating
Officer
|269
|98
|23,062
|17,175
|40,237
|Rummelhoff, Irene
| Executive vice
president
|267
|25,916
|407
|26,323
|Skeie, Svein
| Senior vice
president
|190
|105
|23,977
|6,430
|30,407
|Sætre, Eldar
| President and
Chief Executive
Officer
|438
|58,815
|58,815
|Siv Helen Torstensen
|Vice president
|158
|70
|5,444
|1,666
|7,110
|Økland, Jens
| Executive vice
president
|258
|18,123
|18,123
|Øvrum, Margareth
| Executive vice
president
|341
|101
|50,585
|8,104
|58,689