Statoil's share saving plan allocates shares

Globe Newswire  
April 18, 2018 1:23am   Comments
The shares purchased by DNB on behalf of Statoil ASA ((OSE: STL, NYSE:STO) on 13 April 2018 for use in the group's Share Saving Plan have on 18 April 2018 been distributed to the employees in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the share saving plan has 8,691,855 shares.

As participants in the share saving plan, Statoil's primary insiders and their close associates have been allocated shares at an average price of NOK 198.83 per share. Details on allocation of shares are set forth in the below table.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Name Title Shares
allocated
to primary
insider 		Shares allocated
to close
associate(s) 		New
shareholding
primary
insider 		New
shareholding
close
associate(s) 		New total
shareholding
Alton, Russell Senior vice
president 		420   8,017   8,017
Bacher, Lars Chr. Executive
vice president 		318   24,969   24,969
Di Valerio, Ingrid E. Member of
the board of directors 		90   4,960   4,960
Dodson, Timothy Executive
vice
president 		326      29,197   29,197
Gjærum, Reidar Senior
vice
president 		240   33,251 445 33,696
Hegge, Hans Jakob Chief Financial
Officer 		288 90 29,648 4,367 34,025
Hika, Gemetchu Company
secretary 		80   1,754   1,754
Hovden, Magne Senior vice
president 		231   19,252   19,252
Jacobsen, Jon Arnt Senior vice
president
corporate
audit 		294   22,454   22,454
Kvelvane, Ørjan Senior vice
president 		136   6,449   6,449
Labråten, Per-Martin Member of the
board of directors 		45   1,576   1,576
Nilsson, Jannicke Chief Operating
Officer 		269 98 23,062 17,175 40,237
Rummelhoff, Irene Executive vice
president 		267   25,916 407 26,323
Skeie, Svein Senior vice
president 		190 105 23,977 6,430 30,407
Sætre, Eldar President and
Chief Executive
Officer 		438   58,815   58,815
Siv Helen Torstensen Vice president 158 70 5,444 1,666 7,110
Økland, Jens Executive vice
president 		258   18,123   18,123
Øvrum, Margareth Executive vice
president 		341 101 50,585 8,104 58,689

