Statoil's share saving plan allocates shares

The shares purchased by DNB on behalf of Statoil ASA ((OSE: STL, NYSE:STO) on 13 April 2018 for use in the group's Share Saving Plan have on 18 April 2018 been distributed to the employees in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the share saving plan has 8,691,855 shares.

As participants in the share saving plan, Statoil's primary insiders and their close associates have been allocated shares at an average price of NOK 198.83 per share. Details on allocation of shares are set forth in the below table.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.