Strong DUV demand drives solid Q1 results and confirms positive outlook for 2018

Multiple EUV orders, including High-NA, demonstrate further adoption of EUV technology

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, April 18, 2018 - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) today publishes its 2018 first-quarter results.

Q1 net sales of EUR 2.29 billion, net income EUR 540 million, gross margin 48.7 percent

ASML expects Q2 2018 net sales between EUR 2.5 billion and EUR 2.6 billion and a gross margin around 43 percent reflecting a significant increase in EUV sales

(Figures in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated) Q4 2017 1 Q1 2018 Net sales 2,561 2,285 ...of which Installed Base Management sales 2 606 617 Other income (Co-Investment Program) 24 0 New lithography systems sold (units) 48 48 Used lithography systems sold (units) 9 1 Net bookings 3



2,935 2,442 Gross profit 1,156 1,113 Gross margin (%) 45.2 48.7 Net income 644 540 EPS (basic; in euros) 1.50 1.26 End-quarter cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 3,288 3,194

(1) As of January 1, 2018, ASML has adopted the new Revenue Recognition Standard (ASC 606) and Lease Standard (ASC 842). The fourth-quarter figures have not been adjusted to reflect these changes in accounting policy.

(2) Installed Base Management sales equals our net service and field option sales.

(3) Bookings do not include High-NA EUV orders

CEO Statement

"Our first quarter sales were somewhat stronger than expected and our gross margin was above our guidance, mostly driven by the volume and mix of our DUV and holistic litho products. During the quarter we shipped three EUV systems and an additional system is in the process of being shipped. The continued growth of our EUV business is confirmed by nine more orders for NXE:3400B EUV systems in Q1. Customers have publicly discussed taking EUV into high volume production starting by the end of this year. We will support this launch with a plan to ship 20 EUV systems in 2018 and have production capacity for at least 30 systems in 2019. Furthermore, regarding the next-generation EUV platform, High-NA, we received the first four orders from three customers and we also sold options to buy eight more systems. High-NA is an extension of EUV lithography and will enable geometric chip scaling beyond the next decade, offering a resolution and overlay capability which is 70 percent better than today's most advanced EUV systems," said ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink.

"All in all, we saw a good start of the year and we reiterate our expectation for continued solid growth in 2018, both in sales and profitability."





Q1 Product Highlights

In our DUV business, our latest NXT machines have shown capability to run in excess of the productivity milestone of 6,000 wafers per day, with an average five percent productivity increase over 12 months, supporting our customers' value requirements.

In our Holistic Lithography product portfolio to date we have shipped multiple e-beam-based pattern fidelity metrology systems (ePfm5) which deliver high resolution capability to detect systematic defects. This innovation, where ASML's e-beam metrology is combined with its computational lithography software, will make it possible to provide e-beam-based feedback to the lithography scanner in a production environment. We also demonstrated the first proof of concept of multiple e-beams to further improve productivity of e-beam metrology and expand the application opportunity in high volume production.

Throughput of our EUV platform continued to improve, with more than 125 wafers per hour measured at a customer site (testing based on ASML's Acceptance Test Procedures - ATP), meeting the productivity milestone agreed with our customers. We also demonstrated 140 wafers per hour at ASML.





Outlook

For the second-quarter of 2018, ASML expects net sales between EUR 2.5 billion and EUR 2.6 billion, a gross margin around 43 percent, reflecting a significant increase in EUV sales, R&D costs of about EUR 375 million, SG&A costs of about EUR 115 million. Our target effective annualized tax rate is around 14 percent.





Dividend Proposal

ASML has submitted a proposal to the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to declare a dividend in respect of 2017 of EUR 1.40 per ordinary share (for a total amount of approximately EUR 600 million), compared with a dividend of EUR 1.20 per ordinary share paid in respect of 2016.





Update Share Buyback Program

As part of ASML's financial policy to return excess cash to shareholders through dividends and regularly timed share buybacks, in January 2018 ASML announced its intention to purchase up to EUR 2.5 billion of shares to be executed within the 2018-2019 time frame. ASML intends to cancel these shares after repurchase, with the exception of up to 2.4 million shares which will be used to cover employee share plans.

Through April 1, 2018, ASML has acquired 1.0 million shares under this program for a total consideration of EUR 170 million.

Through April 1, 2018, ASML has acquired 1.0 million shares under this program for a total consideration of EUR 170 million.

The current program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time.





About ASML

ASML is one of the world's leading manufacturers of chip-making equipment. Our vision is to enable affordable microelectronics that improve the quality of life. To achieve this, our mission is to invent, develop, manufacture and service advanced technology for high-tech lithography, metrology and software solutions for the semiconductor industry. ASML's guiding principle is continuing Moore's Law towards ever smaller, cheaper, more powerful and energy-efficient semiconductors. This results in increasingly powerful and capable electronics that enable the world to progress within a multitude of fields, including healthcare, technology, communications, energy, mobility, and entertainment. ASML is a multinational company with offices in 60 cities in 16 countries, headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands. We employ more than 20,000 people on payroll and flexible contracts (expressed in full time equivalents). ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. More information about ASML, our products and technology, and career opportunities is available on www.asml.com.





US GAAP and IFRS Financial Reporting

ASML's primary accounting standard for quarterly earnings releases and annual reports is US GAAP, the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

The comparative figures in the consolidated balance sheets, the related consolidated statements of operations and consolidated statements of cash flows for the quarter and year ended, are presented without taking into account the new accounting standards ASC 606 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers and ASC 842 - Leases.

The comparative figures in the consolidated balance sheets, the related consolidated statements of operations and consolidated statements of cash flows for the quarter and year ended, are presented without taking into account the new accounting standards ASC 606 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers and ASC 842 - Leases.

In addition to reporting financial figures in accordance with US GAAP, ASML also reports financial figures in accordance with IFRS for statutory purposes. The most significant differences between US GAAP and IFRS that affect ASML concern the capitalization of certain product development costs and the accounting of income taxes.

The comparative figures in the consolidated statement of financial position, the related consolidated statements of profit or loss and consolidated statement of cash flows for the quarter and year ended, are presented without taking into account the new accounting standards IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers and IFRS 16 - Leases.

The comparative figures in the consolidated statement of financial position, the related consolidated statements of profit or loss and consolidated statement of cash flows for the quarter and year ended, are presented without taking into account the new accounting standards IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers and IFRS 16 - Leases.

The consolidated balance sheets of ASML Holding N.V. as of April 1, 2018, the related consolidated statements of operations and consolidated statements of cash flows for the quarter and year ended April 1, 2018 as presented in this press release are unaudited.





Forward Looking Statements

