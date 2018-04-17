BRF S.A. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against BRF S.A. - BRFS

NEW ORLEANS, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 11, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS), if they purchased the Company's securities between April 4, 2013 and March 2, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



Get Help

BRF S.A. investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-brf-sa-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

BRF S.A. and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) BRF employees bribed regulators, among others, to unduly influence results of inspections to conceal unsanitary practices at the Company's food processing plants; (ii) the discovery of the foregoing conduct would foreseeably subject the Company and its officers to heightened regulatory enforcement and/or prosecution; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, BRF's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.