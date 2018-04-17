VisionGate, Inc. Appoints Randal Buness as Chief Financial Officer

SEATTLE, WA, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionGate, a clinical stage oncology pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Randal Buness, CPA, MBA as Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. Buness is a senior financial executive with over 25 years of results-oriented leadership. Prior to joining VisionGate, he served as Chief Financial Officer of multiple high-growth, public and private medical and high technology companies. Most recently he served as CFO of Cayenne Medical, Inc., a medical device company that was acquired by Zimmer Biomet. His financial background includes expertise in venture capital, public stock offerings, and mergers and acquisitions. Early in his career, Mr. Buness spent ten years in public accounting at Ernst & Young and PricewaterhouseCoopers.



"Randy Buness brings exceptional public company and IPO process experience to VisionGate, and we are very pleased to have a seasoned strategic financial professional join our Executive Team", said Alan C. Nelson, PhD, Chairman and CEO.



" This key appointment comes at an important time as VisionGate business is accelerating and as we continue to invest and grow toward a commercial stage company", Dr. Nelson added.



About VisionGate, Inc.

VisionGate is a clinical stage oncology pharmaceutical and diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of cancer. Our lead investigative pharmaceutical drug is oral iloprost, currently in clinical development for the treatment of pre-cancerous bronchial dysplasia and the prevention of lung cancer following a successful Phase 2 clinical trial. The LuCED® lung test will be the companion diagnostic for oral iloprost. VisionGate's proprietary LuCED lung test is a non-invasive liquid biopsy diagnostic test in development for detection of early-stage lung cancer, demonstrating exquisite sensitivity and specificity in blinded clinical studies. This non-invasive sputum test is processed on the world's first automated 3D single cell imaging and analysis technology, the Cell-CT™ platform, named aptly because it is similar in principle to taking a CT scan of individual cells, but using visible light without harmful radiation. With 176 issued patents in 13 countries, VisionGate expects to play a leading role in the battle against lung cancer - the world's number one cancer killer. VisionGate, Inc. is led by Dr. Alan Nelson, physicist, bioengineer, and serial entrepreneur who previously developed the world's first and only automated screening test to detect cervical cancer, marketed globally today as FocalPoint by Becton Dickinson. The LuCED lung test is a product in development and is not currently available commercially.

About the Cell-CT™ 3D Imaging Platform

The automated Cell-CT™ 3-Dimensional Single Cell Imaging and Analysis Platform is the enabling technology which produces high-resolution 3D images of individual cells using a technique called optical computed tomography. This 3D optical CT platform breaks new ground in the field of quantitative cell analysis by its unique ability to compute the true 3D internal structure of cells based on molecular optical absorption densities. The Cell-CT platform produces high-resolution 3D images of individual cells and measures hundreds of critical disease indicators in each cell. Together with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, these produce accurate cell classifications that aid in the early detection of disease. Additionally, the Cell-CT platform has the potential to deliver molecular and genetic biosignatures of disease longitudinally to compliment drug development in the biopharma services arena. Cells are not placed on slides, but rather, they are suspended in fluid (liquid biopsy) and injected through a micro-capillary tube that permits multiple viewing perspectives around 360°. The Cell-CT platform is a device under development and not currently cleared in the US.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements for VisionGate

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and made in reliance on the "safe harbor" provisions of said act. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments and the risks related to the efficacy or safety of the Company's development pipeline, the results of further research and development, the high degree of risk and uncertainty associated with drug and diagnostics development, clinical trials and regulatory approval processes, other market or economic factors and competitive and technological advances. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the acceptance by customers of our products, our ability to develop new products cost-effectively, our ability to raise capital in the future, the development by competitors of products using improved or alternative technology, the retention of key employees and general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to change without notice. VisionGate disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

