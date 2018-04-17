Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

HOUSTON, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $7.50 per share. The aggregate offering size, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, is expected to be approximately $60.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about April 20, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



Citigroup and Jefferies are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Guggenheim Securities, Ladenburg Thalmann and Raymond James are acting as co-managers.

The securities described above are being offered by Bellicum pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed by Bellicum with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which was declared effective on July 12, 2017. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available for free on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. Bellicum is using its proprietary Chemical Induction of Dimerization (CID) technology platform to engineer and control components of the immune system. Bellicum is developing next-generation product candidates in some of the most important areas of cellular immunotherapy, including CAR-T, TCR, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) therapies. Bellicum is based in Houston, Texas.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "expected," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the completion, timing and size of its public offering. Various factors may cause differences between Bellicum's expectations and actual results, including risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, as well as those discussed in greater detail in Bellicum's filings with the SEC, including without limitation in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Bellicum assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

