Fred's Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Conference Call for Friday, May 4, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET

The delay is not the result of any matters concerning the Company's continuing operations, but is caused by the reporting processes necessary to satisfy the requirement to reflect the discontinuation of its specialty pharmacy operations.



MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) has rescheduled its conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 3, 2018.

The conference call originally scheduled for April 18, 2018 will now be held on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. The delay is related to the decision to sell the Company's specialty pharmacy business, and is not the result of any matters concerning the Company's continuing operations.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company's board of directors approved a plan to actively market the Company's specialty pharmacy business, which necessitated presenting the results of operations for the specialty pharmacy business as discontinued operations for all periods presented in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Accordingly, the Company requires additional time to complete the accounting and reporting processes necessary to satisfy the requirement to reflect the discontinuation of its specialty pharmacy operations. The Company expects that its Annual Report on 10-K will be filed no later than May 4, 2018, and, therefore, has rescheduled the earnings conference call for that date.

The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

Fred's management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Friday, May 4, 2018

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Conference ID: 13678332

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.fredsinc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 18, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13678332

