Oil States Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 9:00 am Central Time

HOUSTON, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) announced today that it has scheduled its first quarter 2018 earnings conference call for Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 9:00 am Central time. During the call, Oil States will discuss the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, which are expected to be released on April 25, 2018, after markets close.



This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Oil States' web site at http://www.ir.oilstatesintl.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing (888) 895-5271 in the United States or by dialing +1 847 619 6547 internationally and using the passcode of 46830706. A replay of the conference call will be available one and a half hours after the completion of the call by dialing (888) 843-7419 in the United States or by dialing +1 630 652 3042 internationally and entering the passcode of 46830706.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Oil States' ability to retain GEODynamics' and Falcon's customers and employees, the ability to successfully integrate GEODynamics' and Falcon's operations, product lines, technology and employees into Oil States' operations, and the ability to achieve the expected synergies as well as accretion in earnings; risks associated with the general nature of the energy service industry; and other factors discussed in the "Business" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the Periodic Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global oilfield products and services company serving the drilling, completions, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products consumed in the drilling, well construction and production of oil and gas. The Company is also a leading provider of completion services to the industry. Through its recent acquisition of GEODynamics, the Company is also a leading researcher, developer and manufacturer of engineered solutions to connect the wellbore with the formation in oil and gas well completions. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International's website at http://www.oilstatesintl.com.

